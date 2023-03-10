Dancing The Twist In Bamako

RUN EXTENDED TO MARCH 16 AT FILM FORUM, NYC!

OPENS AT LAEMMLE GLENDALE ON MARCH 17!
Laemmle Cinema starting on 3/17

ADDITIONAL SCREENINGS
AFI Silver Theater  on 3/24 & 3/29
Focus on French Cinema  on 4/20
Aperture Cinema starting on 4/24

The 1960s were a time of change everywhere, and that includes Bamako, the capital city of Mali, a nation only recently independent from French colonial rule. DANCING THE TWIST IN BAMAKO is a romance fraught with the drama of political change, infused with the musical energy of that decade. Samba, a young, idealistic socialist, works toward creating a more just nation by day and dances with girlfriend Lara to the Beach Boys, Otis Redding, and the Supremes by night. The film’s sensibility is inspired by the vibrant images, patterns, and compositions of famed Malian photographer, Malick Sidibé. Lara’s orange silk dress and Samba’s dazzling white suit, shot against the striped backdrop of their dance club and the black and white checked dance floor they cut up — all suggest that change is coming rapidly, that life is for living.

by Robert Guédiguian, France / Canada / Senegal, 2021, 129min, Romantic Drama, French with English subtitles.

