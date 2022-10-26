Dalbit Petroleum Limited celebrated 20 years of fuelling growth in Kenya and the region at a Gala Dinner held at the Radisson Blu Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The company committed to continuing to deliver sustainable energy while supporting Kenya’s transition towards a low-carbon economy in an event that was graced by His Excellency, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amongst other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the Deputy President said:

“I am very delighted to join the Dalbit family in celebrating 20 years of great and huge success.

“The new government led by Dr. William Ruto and I, is a government that believes that entrepreneurs and investors are the most important resource for our country’s economic development. And therefore, our job is simple, to support and facilitate entrepreneurship and investment.”

Since operations began in the country in 2002, Dalbit has fuelled the Kenyan economy through the reliable and safe distribution of petroleum products including gasoil, gasoline, Jet-A1 fuel, and heavy fuel oil. Dalbit helps supply much-needed energy access across Kenya, creating jobs, and spurring economic growth for all Kenyans as a direct result.

Speaking at the event, Timothy Skudi, CEO Dalbit Affiliates reflected:

“When we began in 2002, the petroleum industry faced significant and seemingly insurmountable hurdles. Countries in the region were dealing with drought, civil unrest and a distinct lack of infrastructure, which was, in turn, holding back much-needed economic development,”

“We are delighted that 20 years later, and counting, this homegrown business has been instrumental in addressing these challenges by providing total energy solutions that have supported Kenyan and regional businesses, driving economic growth and higher living standards for the people and communities we serve”.

Driven by the values of the pursuit of excellence, behaving with honour and integrity, having an entrepreneurial spirit, accelerating impact and embracing our responsibilities, Dalbit continues to supply fuel via road networks from five depots strategically located across the country; Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret; this ensures fuel and energy access for customers in Kenya and across the region, as the company works on its vision to become the preferred petroleum company in East, Central and Southern Africa, through reliable distribution networks.

Dalbit does this even in the midst of a global energy crisis that has disrupted world economies which has slowed efforts to tackle the critical challenge of addressing climate change by reducing global greenhouse emissions.

Humphrey Kariuki, Founder of Dalbit said:

“Looking back at our successes – and failures – over the past twenty years, it is crystal clear how transformational access to energy, enabled by reliable infrastructure can be.

“Dalbit was founded on the principle of fuelling regional growth and development. From humble beginnings, we are fortunate to supply energy to over nine countries across East and Southern Africa and look forward to contributing to the national development of even more countries over the next 20 years, and beyond”.

Looking into the future, Dalbit recognises the role of innovation in the green energy transformation of the continent and is investing in its business to adapt for this next step. We are committed to this challenge.