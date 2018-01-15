Top 10 Daily News

#WiseWords from African Leaders

“Don’t imagine that just because you hear fantastic stories about people who drop out of school and make a fortune, and do things the easy way, that this is typical. It is far from typical. If you work hard, even if you don’t get what you are aiming for, you will get something. You will never be empty-handed. And the experience of working hard opens up so many doors because in the process you’re educating yourself, you are learning about yourself, you are learning about other people, you are meeting people, and people can see your work and your passion – and it will lead to something.”

– Dr Amy Jadesimi, managing director, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL)