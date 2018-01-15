Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

#WiseWords from African Leaders

“Don’t imagine that just because you hear fantastic stories about people who drop out of school and make a fortune, and do things the easy way, that this is typical. It is far from typical. If you work hard, even if you don’t get what you are aiming for, you will get something. You will never be empty-handed. And the experience of working hard opens up so many doors because in the process you’re educating yourself, you are learning about yourself, you are learning about other people, you are meeting people, and people can see your work and your passion – and it will lead to something.”

– Dr Amy Jadesimi, managing director, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL)

Liberia’s Sirleaf Expelled From Her Party

Ms Sirleaf, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Africa’s first elected woman president, has been expelled from her own party for allegedly failing to support its candidate to succeed her.
2018 Forecast Looking Good For Africa Economically

The World Bank forecasts growth of 3.2% for the year, up from 2.4% in 2017. It also predicts slightly higher growth for 2019 of 3.5%.
H&M Closes all its Stores in South Africa after Protests

H&M said in a statement that it’s “aware of the recent events inside several of our South African stores,” and it has “temporarily” closed all stores in the country. According to the company’s website, H&M has 17 locations in South Africa.
Trump ‘I Am Not A Racist,’

After the fallout of the ‘s-hole’ remark by the US president Donald Trump, he has come out to say he is ‘the least racist person person’.
Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters In Tunisia

Police In Tunisia are reported to have fired tear gas at a crowd of youths protesting against new austerity measures.
Magufuli Dismisses Proposal To Extend Presidential Term

Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the country, his party said Saturday, moving to quash calls from some members of the ruling party to prolong his rule.
Death Toll From Madagascar Cyclone Rises

The death toll from a cyclone that hit Madagascar about 10 days ago has risen to 51, with another 22 people reported missing.
910-carat Diamond Found In Lesotho Mine

The fifth largest diamond ever found has been discovered at Letseng Diamond Mine in Lesotho.
Boko Haram Releases A Video With Some Chibok Girls

Terror group Boko Haram has released a video purportedly showing some of the remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in 2014.
Gabonese Opposition Leader Barred From Leaving Gabon

Jean Ping has been temporarily banned from leaving the country. A Libreville court Judge reportedly ordered border police to prevent him from leaving the country.
