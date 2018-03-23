4th ‎Cycle of The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s (TEF)

A total of 1,250 entrepreneurs have been chosen to take part in the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme after more than 150,000 applications were received from 114 countries.

The selected startups make up the fourth cycle of the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s 10-year, US$100 million entrepreneurship programme.

The cohort includes an additional 250 entrepreneurs to the standard selection of 1,000 thanks to a US$1 million partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support 200 entrepreneurs in conflict and fragile zones of Nigeria, a US$200,000 agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support 40 pan-African entrepreneurs, and a US$50,000 partnership with Indorama to support 10 Nigerians.

Over the next nine months the entrepreneurs will be trained and mentored, and use the skills acquired to develop a business plan, after which they become eligible to receive up to US$10,000 in seed capital to develop their business concepts.

A full list of the entrepreneurs is available here.