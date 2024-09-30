Cultivating Change: The Vision Behind Nigeria’s National Sunflower Association

Jibrin K. Bukar is the president of the National Sunflower Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria. An indigene of Borno State, Jibrin began his career as a banker before transitioning into sunflower farming in the mid-2010s. As president, Mr. Jibrin is responsible for advancing the organization’s goal of making Nigeria one of the top sunflower-producing countries in the world. In this interview, he reveals the motivation behind the founding of the association and what he and other members hope to achieve. He also discusses the challenges plaguing the sunflower value chain in Nigeria and what his organization is doing to ensure these challenges become a thing of the past.

Can you share the story behind the formation of the National Sunflower Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria? What inspired its creation?

What inspired the organization’s founding is that, despite the economic potential of the sunflower crop, many people in Nigeria know little to nothing about it. Some of my colleagues and I founded the organization to change that. Upon making the decision, we approached the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, which is responsible for organizing commodity associations in Nigeria, for approval. The ministry approved the organization, and on 30th September 2019, the ministry launched the organization with the primary goal of promoting and developing the sunflower value chain in Nigeria.

Can you enlighten us about some of the organization’s activities?

We have been working to ensure that sunflower production gains momentum in Nigeria. Following the founding of our organization, we approached the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to discuss the creation of a sunflower value chain at the federal level. As a result of our efforts, the ministry approved the sunflower value chain in 2022. Currently, we are working with the Institute for Agricultural Research at Ahmadu Bello University to improve sunflower seed genetics for cultivation in the country. Our efforts have also led to the development of a national policy for sunflower production in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, which will be validated soon. Furthermore, as a result of our efforts, the National Agricultural Seed Council is developing a sunflower seed system to ensure Nigeria cultivates the highest quality crop possible.

What is the mission and vision of the organization?

Our vision is simple: We want Nigeria to be one of the leading countries in sunflower production globally. Currently, we are nowhere near that status, but we aim to be, starting with being the leader in West Africa, like Tanzania is for East Africa.

How do you see sunflower production impacting the nutritional landscape in the country?

Sunflower oil has a lot of nutritional value, meaning it can have a big impact on the nutritional scene in Nigeria. For one, the oil is cholesterol-free, making it one of the healthier cooking oils, second only to olive oil. Sunflower oil can also significantly impact the agricultural scene in Nigeria, as there is a high demand for it. It is the fourth most consumed edible oil globally, after palm, soybean, and canola oils.

What are the challenges that sunflower farmers in this country face?

Sunflower cultivation in Nigeria is relatively straightforward, with few challenges for farmers. The primary challenge we face is related to finance. Without adequate funding, the industry cannot thrive. The availability of funds would motivate farmers to approach sunflower cultivation with greater commitment and enthusiasm. So, yes, the major challenge of sunflower farming in Nigeria is the lack of funds.

Do you think the government is providing enough support for sunflower cultivation in Nigeria?

The Nigerian government provides some support for sunflower cultivation in the country. However, we believe they can do more, especially through the Ministry of Agriculture. We urge the Nigerian government, particularly the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, to take a more active role in promoting sunflower cultivation and processing.

You mentioned there’s a sunflower policy in the works. Can you shed more light on that and what the authorities intend to accomplish with it?

Yes, there is a policy in the works by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. They have developed the policy, but it has not been validated, so I am not fully informed about the specific details. In the near future, I believe they will invite us and other key stakeholders for discussions on the policy.

What role can media organizations like Africa.com play in the development of sunflower cultivation and processing in Nigeria?

Media organizations can play a big role. When we began this interview, I mentioned that many Nigerians know little about the cultivation and processing of sunflowers within the country, so they mostly import. There is much work to be done in raising awareness among Nigerians, which our organization cannot do alone. However, media organizations like Africa.com can help get the word out there. They can spread awareness so that Nigerians know they can purchase locally-made sunflower products. Beyond the citizens, the publicity can also help convince the government, as well as members of the private sector, that sunflower cultivation and processing is worth investing in.

What were your key takeaways from the Nutrivision event, and how did it influence your views on nutrition in Nigeria? How did it influence your views on how sunflower cultivation and processing can help solve the malnutrition and undernutrition plaguing the country?

As I said earlier, sunflower is one of the healthiest edible oils in the world. The program merely reinforced my dedication to ensuring that the use of sunflower oil becomes widespread across the country. That is why I’m seeking more collaborations, including with Africa.com, towards the realization of that goal.

What impact would you like to see your organization’s work have within the next five years?

I hope that, with the help and support of media organizations, sunflower production moves into mainstream discussion. We hope the publicity results in investment in the sunflower value chain and, consequently, the growth of the Nigerian sunflower production industry. I would like sunflower to become one of Nigeria’s major foreign exchange-earning crops, alongside cocoa, cashew, and others.

What message do you have for potential partners and members of the general public who want to support sunflower production?

My message to potential partners, especially investors, is: Come and invest in sunflower production in Nigeria. We have fertile land suitable for cultivating sunflowers on an industrial scale. So, all we require is the financial support to invest in sunflower processing.

How to Cultivate and Process Sunflowers in Nigeria

Sunflower farming is gaining traction in Nigeria due to its high demand and significant economic potential. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how to cultivate and process sunflowers in Nigeria.

A Step-by-Step Guide 1. Understanding Sunflower Cultivation in Nigeria Sunflowers thrive in regions with warm temperatures, making them well-suited to the Nigerian climate. They are a versatile crop that can be grown in a variety of soil types, though they perform best in well-drained, loamy soils. A. Selecting the Right Variety There are several sunflower varieties, but the most common in Nigeria are those grown for oil production. Research varieties that are well-suited to your region’s climate and soil type. Consult with local agricultural experts or the Institute for Agricultural Research at Ahmadu Bello University for the best varieties available.

at Ahmadu Bello University for the best varieties available. Opt for hybrid seeds with high oil content and resistance to local pests and diseases. B. Land Preparation Before planting, proper land preparation is essential to maximize yield. Clearing: Remove weeds, stumps, and other debris.

Remove weeds, stumps, and other debris. Tilling: Till the land to loosen the soil, allowing for better root penetration.

Till the land to loosen the soil, allowing for better root penetration. Soil Fertilization: Sunflowers grow best in fertile soils. Apply organic compost or chemical fertilizers rich in nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus to enrich the soil.

Sunflowers grow best in fertile soils. Apply organic compost or chemical fertilizers rich in nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus to enrich the soil. Soil Testing: Conduct soil testing to ensure the pH level is between 6.0 and 7.5. Add lime to the soil if necessary to adjust the pH. C. Planting Sunflowers Planting should ideally be done at the beginning of the rainy season in Nigeria for sufficient water supply during germination and growth. Planting Depth: Sow seeds at a depth of 2-3 cm.

Sow seeds at a depth of 2-3 cm. Spacing: Leave a spacing of about 60-70 cm between rows and 20-30 cm between plants. This ensures adequate air circulation and sunlight exposure.

Leave a spacing of about 60-70 cm between rows and 20-30 cm between plants. This ensures adequate air circulation and sunlight exposure. Seed Rate: Plant about 5-7 kg of seeds per hectare. D. Watering and Irrigation Sunflowers require adequate water, especially during their growth stage. In areas with inconsistent rainfall, supplementary irrigation is necessary. Ensure regular watering, especially during dry spells, to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

Drip irrigation systems are ideal as they conserve water while providing adequate moisture to the plants. E. Fertilization Sunflowers are heavy feeders, and fertilization is key to achieving high yields. Apply nitrogen-based fertilizer at the early stages of growth.

A second application of phosphorus and potassium fertilizers can be done at the flowering stage to encourage better seed formation. F. Pest and Disease Control Common pests include aphids, cutworms, and birds, while common diseases include rust and downy mildew. Pests: Use natural predators (like ladybugs for aphids) or apply insecticides when necessary.

Use natural predators (like ladybugs for aphids) or apply insecticides when necessary. Bird Control: Birds can cause significant damage during seed formation. Install bird nets or scare devices.

Birds can cause significant damage during seed formation. Install bird nets or scare devices. Diseases: Use disease-resistant seed varieties and apply fungicides as necessary. 2. Harvesting Sunflowers Sunflowers are ready for harvest when the backs of the flower heads turn from green to yellow, and the seeds are hard. This typically occurs about 70-100 days after planting, depending on the variety. A. Harvesting Process Manual Harvesting: Cut the sunflower heads from the plant when the seeds are fully mature. Dry the heads in the sun for a few days.

Cut the sunflower heads from the plant when the seeds are fully mature. Dry the heads in the sun for a few days. Mechanical Harvesting: In large-scale operations, mechanized harvesters can be used to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency. B. Drying Seeds After harvesting, the sunflower heads must be dried to reduce moisture content. Natural Drying: Spread the sunflower heads out in the sun for several days until the seeds are dry.

Spread the sunflower heads out in the sun for several days until the seeds are dry. Mechanical Drying: In commercial operations, use drying machines to speed up the process. The target moisture content should be around 10-12% for safe storage. 3. Processing Sunflowers for Oil Production Once the seeds are harvested and dried, they can be processed for sunflower oil. Here are the basic steps in processing sunflowers into oil: A. Seed Cleaning Before oil extraction, the seeds must be thoroughly cleaned to remove any dirt, stones, or plant debris. This is typically done using mechanical cleaners and separators. B. Dehulling Sunflower seeds have a hard outer shell, which needs to be removed before oil extraction. Mechanical Dehullers: Use machines that crack and remove the hulls from the seeds.

Use machines that crack and remove the hulls from the seeds. Manual Dehulling: For small-scale operations, you can manually remove the hulls by lightly crushing the seeds and separating the hulls from the kernels. C. Oil Extraction There are two main methods for extracting sunflower oil: Cold Pressing: This method involves pressing the seeds to extract the oil without using heat. Cold-pressed sunflower oil retains more nutrients and has a higher market value.

This method involves pressing the seeds to extract the oil without using heat. Cold-pressed sunflower oil retains more nutrients and has a higher market value. Solvent Extraction: In this method, a chemical solvent (usually hexane) is used to extract the oil. It is more efficient for large-scale production but requires further refining to remove solvent residues. D. Oil Refining The extracted sunflower oil typically needs to be refined to remove impurities and improve its shelf life. Degumming: Removes gums and other impurities.

Removes gums and other impurities. Neutralization: Neutralizes free fatty acids to prevent the oil from becoming rancid.

Neutralizes free fatty acids to prevent the oil from becoming rancid. Bleaching: Removes pigments and clarifies the oil.

Removes pigments and clarifies the oil. Deodorizing: Removes any odors, resulting in a neutral-tasting oil. E. Packaging and Distribution Once refined, the oil can be packaged in bottles or large containers for distribution. Proper labeling, including nutritional information and expiration date, is essential for market sales. 4. Marketing and Selling Sunflower Products in Nigeria Nigeria has a growing market for sunflower oil, both domestically and for export. Consider these steps to market your sunflower oil: Local Market: Sell your sunflower oil to local wholesalers, retailers, and food manufacturers.

Sell your sunflower oil to local wholesalers, retailers, and food manufacturers. Export Market: Nigeria’s oil can be exported to neighboring West African countries. Ensure your oil meets international quality standards.

Nigeria’s oil can be exported to neighboring West African countries. Ensure your oil meets international quality standards. Value Addition: Explore additional products like sunflower cakes (used for animal feed) and sunflower flour, which can be marketed to increase revenue.

Sunflower cultivation and processing in Nigeria presents a promising agricultural opportunity. With the right knowledge and resources, farmers can benefit from this growing industry. By following these steps, farmers and agribusiness owners can help drive Nigeria’s sunflower production forward, contributing to both local economies and the global sunflower oil market.