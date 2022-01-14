Crypto Firm Sponsors AFCON to Raise Brand Profile

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has announced a deal with the Africa Cup of Nations to become the official and exclusive cryptocurrency and blockchain sponsor for this year’s tournament, which is ongoing in Cameroon. Founded in 2017 and registered in the Cayman Islands, Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, processing $76 billion worth of crypto per day. Its Afcon sponsorship is another move in the company’s quest to strengthen its presence in Africa. In 2018, the company launched a crypto trading platform in Uganda.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA