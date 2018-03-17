Crucial Mozambique Assembly Gets Underway Next Week

The complementary expertise of the Getenergy and Energy Council, has prompted these two leading networks to announce a partnership aimed at supporting the growth of the oil, gas and energy industry in Mozambique. The Mozambique Assembly taking place on the 12th and 13th of March 2018 in Maputo will provide an exclusive destination for forming essential relationships with the chief decision makers among government, industry and local institutions.

We are honoured to have the support of H.E. President Felipe Nyusi who will officially open the Mozambique Assembly in Maputo in March. Organised in association with the Government of Mozambique, ENH, INP and ANEP, the Mozambique Assembly will draw from the unrivalled networks and expertise of the Energy Council and Getenergy within energy, finance, investment, localisation and national content.

The format of the Assembly? Interactive panel discussions. Questions created by the panel. No media. Chatham House Rule. Business leaders meeting other business leaders, sharing thought leadership and new ideas. Supporting long-term, responsible deployment of capital for infrastructure and economic transformation is the central theme of the forum.

Mozambique is fast being recognised is an exciting business destination. The potential for transforming the national economy and development of Mozambique cannot be understated, as investments into infrastructure, transport and logistics become essential to commercialising energy resources. Critically, for these investments to meet their transformative potential for national development, building local skills and supply chains to enable Mozambicans to benefit from the high value employment and enterprise opportunities is essential.

Supported by international stakeholders such as ExxonMobil, Standard Bank, Sasol and Webber Wentzel and a speaker line up including AIIM, IFC, Actis, USTDA, the US Embassy, UNIDO, Power Africa and the Mozambique Investment Fund, we invite those organisations operating, as well as deploying capital in the country to showcase the unique opportunity Mozambique offers.

The Mozambique Assembly is the ideal opportunity for you to kick off 2018 engaging with your peer group in the idyllic setting of one of Africa’s finest grand hotels, the Polana Serena and I hope that you will be able to take advantage of this. We look forward to welcoming you to Maputo in March.