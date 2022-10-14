Creating a Common Market for Africa’s Cocoa Producers

Cameroon and Nigeria have requested to join the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade. The initiative was set up after a 2018 declaration by Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s first and second-largest cocoa producers, on willingness to define a common sustainable cocoa strategy that would raise prices paid to farmers. It was created with the view of including other African countries. Representatives from Cameroon and Nigeria were invited to a CIGCI meeting in Abidjan to begin the process of joining the initiative, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo told reporters after the meeting. “With Cameroon and Nigeria, we are going to represent around two-thirds of global cocoa production,” Yves Brahima Kone, chief executive of the Ivory Coast Cocoa and Coffee Council, said at the meeting. “This will allow us to have more leeway in discussions with the industry on imposing a decent price for our cocoa farmers.”

