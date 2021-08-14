Covid-19 has had a Huge Impact on the African Agribusiness Sector

The pandemic and associated lockdowns have greatly disrupted supply chains, while the economic downturn saw short-term falls in investment and trade volumes. Yet for better or worse, the pandemic could also speed up many ongoing processes, such as the adoption of new crop strains and land use diversification, particularly into renewables. There is no doubt that the pandemic has had a big impact on food production, and a succession of surveys and reports back up this point. Research by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative shows that the crisis has reduced levels of food security and reduced the income of those farmers who sell their crops, such as cassava, yams and tomatoes, to African towns and cities.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS