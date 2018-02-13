Countries Spearheading Skills Development in Africa

More than 6,000 young Rwandans are enjoying the fruits of their government’s’ Skills Development Fund, a programme that has set a budget of US $34.5 million to minimise the skills gap in the country. The initiative, which is jointly funded by the Rwandan government and World Bank, is aimed at helping the country’s youth acquire various technical and vocational skills necessary to gain employment and ultimately boost the East African nation’s economy.

With funding ranging from US $10,000 to $100,000 per grant, the SDF provides financial support to institutions and companies that offer skills training. Eligible recipients of grants include public and private learning centres, cooperatives as well as non-governmental organisations that provide training. These institutions offer short-term courses that range from one to three months, with the aim of getting graduates ready for the job market.

The SDF programme is targeted at young adults who have completed either primary or secondary school or have graduated from a vocational institution. Several industries have also been identified where there’s a skills shortage. These include ICT, agriculture, mining, and transport.