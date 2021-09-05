Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely

September 5, 2021

With world-class shopping, iconic buildings, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of tourist activities, Dubai doesn’t disappoint on the experience front. Antigua and Barbuda is paradise, boasting white sand beaches and stunning viewpoints. Sun, sea and sand, that’s what a long stay visit in Mauritius promises. Here, travellers can work from their hotel pool, the white sandy beaches (they need their own portable wi-fi device) or in a luxury suite with glorious views. This Czech Republic as a European destination is attractive for South Africans as the rand is slightly stronger than the Czech Koruna. Mexico exudes culture, cuisine and warm hospitality-something South Africans will appreciate.

