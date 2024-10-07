Côte d’Ivoire Ranked Most Gender Equal Country in Africa

Côte d’Ivoire has been recognized as Africa’s leader in gender equality, topping the continent in the 2023 Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The country’s score improved to 17.3, surpassing fellow African countries Rwanda and South Africa. The score also meant it fared better than Canada in the SIGI’s index. This progress is attributed to recent laws advancing women’s rights, economic empowerment, and efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV). However, feminist groups argue that the ranking does not reflect the reality on the ground as it focuses on the enactment of laws rather than on their application. They cite rising femicide cases and persistent cultural norms as proof there is an unrealistic assessment of the situation. Activists, including the Ligue Ivoirienne des Droits de la Femme, call for judicial reforms and greater awareness to address the scourge of GBV.

SOURCE: LE MONDE