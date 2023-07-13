Côte d’Ivoire Announces Plans to Launch its First Satellite within the Next Two Years

YAM-SAT-CI 01 will be a nanosatellite for the observation of the Earth. A nanosatellite is a small satellite, weighing from 1kg to 10kg. It will be equipped with a camera which can provide images of the coast, forests, natural parks and urban areas of the country. The construction of the satellite is 100% Ivorian. It has been entrusted to Universal Konstructors Associated, a private Ivorian company promoting scientific and technological development in Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with the Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny of Yamoussoukro. It’s the first step towards more sophisticated satellites and sensors which have many applications. For example they can detect, monitor and map threats to national security, illegal migration, deforestation, illegal gold mining activities, soil humidity and water reservoirs. They can help minimise the consequences of floods or droughts.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION