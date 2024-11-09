Skip to content

Corruption has Hampered Brazzaville’s Development 

More than a decade ago the Republic of Congo, an oil-producing country of 6m people in central Africa, wanted to improve its decrepit health-care infrastructure. It paid an estimated $658m to a Brazilian company called Asperbras to build a dozen new hospitals. Yet of the 12 hospitals that were promised, only four have been built, according to Publiez Ce Que Vous Payez-Congo, a watchdog. Legal proceedings in America, France and Portugal allege that a good chunk may have ended up in the pockets of some of the president’s relatives. In total, investigators have identified at least $200m of suspect funds, not all of it related to the hospital programme. Recovering the money could, in theory, make a difference to Congo’s public infrastructure.

THE ECONOMIST

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.