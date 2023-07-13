Coronation Group, Africa’s investment management group, and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare, are pleased to announce their partnership with Prince’s Trust International (PTI) for its official launch in Nigeria.

Founded in 2015 by His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, Prince’s Trust International aims to combat global youth unemployment and has made a difference in the lives of young people in the UK and worldwide over the last four decades. The charity is aimed at delivering education, employment, and enterprise programs that empower young people to thrive in the job market.

As part of the launch activities in Nigeria, Prince’s Trust International held several events in Lagos, raising awareness for the cause. Closing out the week-long program was a launch dinner hosted by Coronation Group and The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. The special evening brought together esteemed guests from the public and private sectors including The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

In support of the work of The Prince’s Trust International, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-olu expressed his firm belief in the power of partnerships between the government, private sector, and charities, to tackle youth unemployment in the State.

Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, delivered an inspiring opening address at the launch event, where she conveyed her deep appreciation for the Trust’s remarkable momentum and innovative initiatives across Africa, all aimed at fostering the success of young individuals, a cause very dear to her heart. She shared her hope that the launch event will birth enduring partnerships that will enable PTI to exponentially expand its life-changing efforts among the youth in Nigeria.

Sharing on the historical background to the partnership with PTI, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CON, Chairman of Coronation Group and Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation,stated, “When I graduated from the University of Benin in 1986, unemployment was 4%. You had to work hard not to get a job. As a graduate today, you face a completely different reality. Unemployment is at 33% and youth unemployment is over 50%.” Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede added, “I salute King Charles III for his vision as a young man at 27, devoting his life to tackling youth unemployment around the world. By partnering with Prince’s Trust International, we are working to realise that vision, transforming the lives of millions and creating brighter futures for our youth and communities.”

Will Straw, Chief Executive Officer at Prince’s Trust International said, “We are thrilled to partner with Coronation Group and The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation as we launch our programmes in Nigeria. Together, we aim to address the pressing challenges of youth unemployment and support young people into sustainable and meaningful careers. Through this partnership, we can create life-changing opportunities for young people in Nigeria.”

Nigeria faces the challenge of rapid population growth, which, without urgent investment in job creation and skills development, could lead to increased levels of unemployment. The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s deep understanding of the Nigerian context through their work with the public service and Coronation Group’s focus on providing transformational solutions to Africa’s unique challenges will be instrumental in shaping the direction of the partnership.

Coronation Group, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, and Prince’s Trust International are committed to working hand in hand, leveraging their collective strengths to drive transformative change and empower the next generation of Nigerian leaders.