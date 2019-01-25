Conversion Science is proud to announce and welcome Glen Botha as the Head of Performance & Strategy. After having made the long journey from the concrete jungles of Johannesburg to the natural splendours of Cape Town, Glen has been busy acquainting himself with the slower pace of the Mother City & bringing an all-encompassing bag of skills to the Conversion Science team. Glen is particularly accomplished at working across data-implementation and -strategy fields, and has worked with agencies like Quirk, Neo@Ogilvy, M&CSaatchi and LKDA Strategic Creative.

Glen started his career in London doing paid-media and branding for online casinos, and later shifted into the tech start-up scene. His background in stand-up comedy aided him in launching successful tech-events and pop-up talks, and he has:

Lectured at Red and Yellow on Digital Conversion

Delivered keynotes at Vega School

Appeared as a guest speaker at TedX

Emceed at various tech events.

When he’s not on stage in a comedy club or running his pop-up absyntherockstarchefs pop-up, he converses with his pug, Darth.

Glen has worked on and helped develop the following brands:

Airtel Africa, McDonalds; FNB, Mitsubishi; Mahindra; Volvo; Nissan, Comedy Central, MTV, Edcon Group, LexisNexis, ABSA, Kelloggs as well as Playtech Casinos and the UK’s largest charity recruitment site: CharityJob.

“I believe after tech-stacks are built and strategies are aligned that audiences are everything; not only building but understanding rates of attrition as well as using all skills to build towards attribution models. It’s not digital, it’s data-creative! Working across agencies and staff is where chemistry happens. Digital alchemy is science but it’s also an art-form in terms of approach. Both worlds excite me and I’m always testing and learning…before the machines take over”

Welcome Glen, Conversion Science is happy to have you on board!