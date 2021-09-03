Controversial Move Puts DRC’s Forests in Danger

Top 10 News / September 3, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Environmental groups have warned of a climate and biodiversity catastrophe if the Democratic Republic of Congo lifts a moratorium on new industrial logging permits. Last month, the DR Congo government said it planned to end the ban which was imposed 19 years ago. Campaigners said more than one-million hectares of forest growing on peat swamps could be handed over to loggers. If disturbed the swamps could release more than 10-billion tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, worsening global warming, they said. Endangered species including gorillas, forest elephants and okapi would be under threat.

SOURCE: BBC

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here