Content Creators in Nigeria Get a Needed Boost

Last week, YouTube, launched a beta version of a short-form video experience called “YouTube shorts” in Nigeria. Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy, 60 seconds videos using their mobile phones. Since its initial launch in 2020, YouTube Shorts has expanded to 26 countries and will now be available in over 100 countries where YouTube is available. Although YouTube shorts were already available on the platform, Nigerian users will now be able to access Short’s creation tools, which include a multi-segment camera for stringing multiple video clips together, the option to record with music, and speed controls that allow for creative freedom. There is also a timer and countdown so you can record Shorts hands-free. YouTube Shorts is expected to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts player has surpassed 6.5 billion daily views worldwide. As of the third quarter of 2020, YouTube is the third most popular social media platform in Nigeria, with 82 per cent of people with internet access using it, trailing only WhatsApp and Facebook, which have 93 and 86 per cent, respectively. This internet space has seen a massive increase in the number of content creators who create appealing skits based on happenings in Nigeria.
