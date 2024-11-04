Contemporary Art Show Transforms Giza Pyramids into Open-Air Gallery

The 4th edition of Forever Is Now, an open-air contemporary art show, has opened at the historic Giza Pyramids, featuring large-scale installations from 12 international artists. Curated by Art D’Egypte, this year’s exhibition celebrates archaeology and the ongoing fascination with ancient sites. Nadine Abdelghaffar, Art D’Egypte’s founder, highlighted the show’s unique setting, stating that it is the only event of its kind allowed near the 4,500-year-old pyramids. Notable works include Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang’s vibrant, symbolic installation, which combines different languages and spiritual symbols, and Indian artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s lotus-shaped sculptures. Also, Italian artist Luca Boffi contributes minimalist frames that blend seamlessly with the ancient backdrop. The exhibition will remain open until November 16, offering a unique cultural fusion at one of the world’s most iconic sites.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS