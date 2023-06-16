Consular Services for the Dutch in Cape Town Eased

VFS Global announce that it has expanded its passport services capabilities with the The Netherlands Passport & ID Card Centres in Cape Town.According to VFS Global, it has had a long-standing relationship with the Government of the Netherlands since 2006 and the centre is an extension to the ongoing visa processing services it offers. It said that the newly-opened centre located on Long Street in Cape Town would accept applications for a Dutch passport or ID card, as well as applications for renewals, in addition to the centre in Durban which commenced services from May 2, 2023.

SOURCE: IOL