Landmark Investment Announced at Africa Climate Week to Drive Sustainable Grazing and Climate Resilience Across the Continent

Conservational International and Peace Parks Foundation (Peace Parks), in collaboration with Indigenous pastoralists, Civil Society Organisations, and the private sector have announced an ambitious plan to restore 20 million hectares of degraded grasslands, savannah and shrublands at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi today. In the announcement, the two organizations committed an investment of USD $150 million to the effort, which will scale up the Herding for Health (H4H) model- a climate smart grazing approach for managing and restoring grasslands, savannah and shrublands across Africa. Funding has been made possible through generous support from the governments of Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, partners and donors.

Addressing Ecosystem Degradation, Climate Change and Livelihoods

Grasslands, savannah and shrublands comprise over half of the Earth’s terrestrial surface, two-thirds (62%) of which are found across Africa. These ecosystems are integral to the livelihoods of an estimated 50 million pastoralists and indirectly support at least 200 million people. However, approximately 700 million hectares of these ecosystems are degraded, threatening water catchment, carbon sequestration, and community livelihoods.

“This kind of collaboration is the best way to achieve goals and maintain the ecosystems that for 200,000 years have sustained life across the African continent,” said Suzanne Ngo-Eyok, Conservation International – African Senior Vice President and Chief Field Officer. “The carbon sequestration potential of Africa’s healthy grasslands, savannah and shrublands ecosystems is equivalent to the carbon sink value of the entire Amazon rainforest. Even though they store vast amounts of irrecoverable carbon, provide livelihood opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people and are culturally significant to pastoralist communities, current conservation efforts on these ecosystems are low. The investment by CI and Peace Parks aims to change that.”

Proven Strategies for Restoration and Resilience

The program will build on successful conservation strategies across transboundary landscapes in East and Southern Africa, most notably in the Kavango-Zambezi, the Great Limpopo, the Mara-Serengeti and Tsavo-Mkomazi, to advance the wellbeing of communal livestock farmers; rebuild ecosystem resilience and sequester carbon in some of the world’s most climate vulnerable areas.

“Herding for Health is now operational across 2.5 million hectares in 16 locations and six countries throughout Southern Africa,” said Werner Myburgh, CEO at Peace Parks Foundation. “This programme contains all the elements to ensure conservation impact at scale which is at the heart of Peace Parks’ Strategy 2030 by enabling healthy landscapes, healthy livestock, healthy communities and co-existence between people and wildlife.”

Five-Year Goals and Monitoring

The initiative aims to achieve the following in the next five years:

Expand the Herding 4 Health model to seven million Hectares in East and Southern Africa;