World MS Day, officially marked on 30 May, aims to bring the global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) community together by sharing stories, raising awareness, and reducing the stigma, for everyone affected by the disease. MS is a chronic, immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system that leads to neurological symptoms and disability, affecting 1 out of every 3000 people in the world. It is a disease that is often misunderstood by both patients and providers, largely because the symptoms often mimic other conditions.
“While it’s the most common non-traumatic case of neurological disability in young adults, it’s a disease that is often misunderstood by both patients and providers, largely because the symptoms often mimic other conditions. MS symptoms can slowly appear or creep up on you suddenly. They can be scary and disorienting – that’s why we need the increased awareness and education of the disease,” says Dr. Angela Kirabaa, Head, Medical Affairs, East Africa – Roche.
The theme for World MS Day is connections – how building connection for the community and self is important to make people affected by the disease feel less lonely and socially isolated.
“Managing MS can be difficult but it’s important for patients to remember that they don’t have to go through it alone – a support system is vital to managing the disease. A support system can include family and friends, who can offer great support during difficult times, but it can also be helpful to join a support group to connect with those going through similar experiences as you,” adds Dr. Kiraba.
Roche is working across Africa to build up MS care from the ground up, starting with identifying data gaps, launching clinical trials to understand how MS affects a typical African patient, and developing data registries to analyze these insights. Additionally, Roche is working with patient organisations to increase awareness and reduce the stigma.
“We are proudly committed to creating awareness of MS through collaboration with various Patient Organisations across the region. We believe it is important to speak with a consistent, unified voice in raising awareness on the signs and symptoms of MS and to reduce the stigma associated with MS. We are proud to walk the steps with all those living with MS,” concludes Dr. Kiraba.