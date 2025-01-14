Skip to content

Congolese Army Retakes Key Towns in Eastern DRC Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Congolese military has recaptured several towns in the conflict-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including Ngungu in Masisi territory, after months of rebel occupation. Other reclaimed areas include Lumbishi, Ruzirantaka, and Kamatale, as part of a joint military operation. Despite the army’s victories, intense fighting persists, with the M23 group and other rebels advancing in some regions. While the villagers celebrate the military’s victories, they remain fearful of persistent violence and insecurity. Aid agencies also report dire conditions as displaced camps and resources are stretched thin. Eastern DRC has been embroiled in conflict for several decades, with over 100 armed groups vying for territory in the mineral-rich region. The conflict has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with approximately six million killed and seven million displaced since 1998.

Source: Alzajeera

