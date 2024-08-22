Congo Set to Receive First Mpox Vaccines Next Week

Days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency, Congolese officials have announced that the country will receive its first mpox vaccine doses next week. Congo, which accounts for over 96% of the 17,000 reported cases and 500 deaths worldwide this year, urgently needs 3 million vaccine doses. The United States and Japan have pledged donations, with next week’s batch to come from the US. However, the number of doses and Japan’s delivery timeline remain unclear. Health Minister Roger Kamba highlighted the challenge of containing the virus, particularly given Congo’s vast geography and strained healthcare infrastructure. Children under 15 are especially vulnerable, comprising over 70% of cases and 85% of deaths. Complicating matters, a new, more transmissible version of mpox has emerged in Congo, raising concerns as it spreads to other regions, including Sweden.

SOURCE: AP NEWS