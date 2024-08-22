Congo Set to Receive First Mpox Vaccines Next Week

By / / Top 10 News

Days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency, Congolese officials have announced that the country will receive its first mpox vaccine doses next week. Congo, which accounts for over 96% of the 17,000 reported cases and 500 deaths worldwide this year, urgently needs 3 million vaccine doses. The United States and Japan have pledged donations, with next week’s batch to come from the US. However, the number of doses and Japan’s delivery timeline remain unclear. Health Minister Roger Kamba highlighted the challenge of containing the virus, particularly given Congo’s vast geography and strained healthcare infrastructure. Children under 15 are especially vulnerable, comprising over 70% of cases and 85% of deaths. Complicating matters, a new, more transmissible version of mpox has emerged in Congo, raising concerns as it spreads to other regions, including Sweden.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.