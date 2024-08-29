Congo Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for 50 Alleged Coup Plotters

Prosecutors in the Democratic Republic of Congo have called for the death penalty for 50 individuals, including three Americans, implicated in an alleged coup attempt against President Felix Tshisekedi earlier this year. The trial, which began in June, involves charges of terrorism, murder, and criminal association. The alleged coup, led by opposition figure Christian Malanga, resulted in six deaths, including Malanga himself, who was killed while resisting arrest after live-streaming the attack. Among those on trial are Malanga’s 21-year-old son, Marcel, a US citizen, and two other Americans, Tyler Thompson Jr. and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun. The coup attempt targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of Tshisekedi but was beaten back by the military.

SOURCE: CNN

