Companies Innovate Cocoa Farming and Chocolate Alternatives

As climate change threatens cocoa production, companies are exploring innovative ways to grow cocoa or create chocolate alternatives. California Cultured is at the forefront of this effort. The company grows cocoa from cell cultures, reducing the traditional six to eight-month harvest to just a week. This method also conserves water and labor. Likewise, Planet A Foods in Germany is developing alternative chocolate products using oats and sunflower seeds. It believes chocolate lovers will like these alternatives just as much. These alternatives aim to satisfy the growing US and European chocolate markets, where demand is outpacing supply. Beyond the development of alternatives, some companies are working to improve the plant’s yield. One of these is Mars, the maker of M&Ms and Snickers. The company is funding efforts to improve the resilience of cocoa plants and, by extension, ensure a stable supply of the beans.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS