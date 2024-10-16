Comoros Sets Parliamentary Elections for January 2025

Comoros is set to hold parliamentary elections on January 12, 2025, despite opposition parties planning to boycott the polls. Opposition groups, including the JUWA and Orange parties, have voiced their distrust of President Azali Assoumani, who was re-elected earlier this year in a disputed vote. Opposition leader Salim Issa Abdillah stated that they would not participate in the elections due to concerns about electoral fairness. Orange also said it will not participate in the parliamentary elections because of the reappointment of Idrissa Said, the current head of the electoral body, who allegedly favors Assoumani’s ruling Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) party. Assoumani, who came to power through a coup in 1999, has won three elections since he came to power. He has been accused of authoritarianism and preparing his son to succeed him in 2029.



SOURCE: REUTERS

