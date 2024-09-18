Community Workshop to Develop a Gender Plan of Action for South African Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Small-Scale Fisheries

In recognition of the critical role that gender plays in the sustainability and success of small-scale fisheries, AU-IBAR, Mabuyi Development Planners, and he Blue Wild Coast Non-Profit Organization (South Africa) are hosting a two-day community workshop in East London, South Africa. The workshop, running from September 18-19, 2024, aims to develop a Gender Plan of Action for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in small-scale fisheries to support aquatic biodiversity conservation efforts in South Africa. This event serves as a vital platform to address gender disparities in the fisheries sector, amplify the voices of women, and establish gender-sensitive policies and strategies.

Objective of the Workshop

The workshop engages stakeholders from various sectors to co-create and enrich a Gender Policy Document for environmental NGOs. Specifically, it seeks to mainstream gender into aquatic biodiversity conservation and environmental management efforts. Through this collaborative process, the event addresses gender inequalities in small-scale fisheries, enhances female participation in decision-making, and ensures that women’s roles are better recognized across the fisheries value chain.

Participants and Stakeholders

This multi-stakeholder event brings together representatives from AU-IBAR, government agencies, local cooperatives, private sector actors, and gender advocacy organizations, including the South African Network for Women in Fisheries (SANWFA) and the African Women Fish Processors and Traders Network (AWFISHNET). Collectively, these organizations focus on strengthening the roles of women and youth in small-scale fisheries and advancing gender mainstreaming in the sector.

Opening Remarks and Keynotes

The first day of the workshop opens with welcoming remarks from the Blue Wild Coast NPO, emphasizing the importance of civil society in empowering communities with fishing rights and elevating the often-overlooked contributions of women in fisheries.

– Ms. Francisca Mhuriro, who represented the Director of AU-IBAR, delivered an address, emphasising the need for gender equality in aquatic biodiversity conservation. “Equal participation of both men and women in conserving aquatic biodiversity and ecosystems is crucial for Africa’s blue economy development,” she stated. “Yet, women are often marginalized in decision-making due to cultural norms. These constraints limit their access to resources and participation in the sector.” Ms. Mhuriro highlights frameworks such as the Beijing Declaration and Malabo Declaration, which call for affirmative actions to include women in economic opportunities and urges participants to adopt inclusive approaches in fisheries management.

– Mr. Zamkhaya Maseti, representing the Premier’s Office of the Eastern Cape, shared insights into the Eastern Cape province’s Blue Oceans Economy Master Plan, developed in partnership with Nelson Mandela University. “For our province to realize its potential in the blue economy, access to equipment and capacity-building for women is crucial,” he noted. Maseti called for more partnerships with civil society organisations to empower coastal communities, urging for protection from exploitation by external investors.

– Ms. Thabisa Sigwela, from the Buffalo City Maritime Cluster, spoke about her organization’s work supporting projects related to coastal marine tourism, ocean governance, and small harbor development. “South Africa’s 3,000-kilometer coastline is vital for improving the livelihoods of coastal communities,” she noted. Sigwela stressed the need for strategies that balance the exploitation of natural resources with long-term sustainability, emphasizing the importance of involving rural communities, especially women and youth, in these initiatives.

– Ms. Mashebane Thosago, representing SANWFA and AWFISHNET, called for greater female leadership in the fisheries sector. “Gender issues affect every aspect of our lives, and women must be at the forefront of shaping policies that influence their livelihoods,” she stated. Thosago encouraged participants to engage openly in discussions, noting that while sensitive issues may arise, such dialogue is necessary to foster inclusivity and progress.

– Ms. Nozuko Ntsokota, from the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), addressed the barriers women face in accessing markets and infrastructure. “Market access is a significant challenge for small-scale fishers, especially women,” she noted. Ntsokota highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to open opportunities for women in fisheries cooperatives and praised the mentorship programs being developed for traditional fishers.

Workshop Structure and Themes

Throughout the workshop, participants are expected to gain valuable insights from key stakeholders who discuss current challenges and opportunities for gender equality in small-scale fisheries. The workshop is structured around several key themes:

1. Gender Mainstreaming in Fisheries: Participants will explore concepts of gender mainstreaming and how these apply to aquatic biodiversity conservation. Case studies demonstrate how gender integration can enhance sustainability in fisheries management.

2. Gender Roles in Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation: A dedicated session will examine the distinct roles men and women play in aquatic biodiversity conservation. Although women often engage in fish processing and trading, their involvement in resource management and decision-making is frequently overlooked.

3. Small Group Discussions: Participants break into stakeholder-specific groups to identify challenges faced by women in the fisheries value chain. These discussions focus on practical solutions to improve women’s access to resources and leadership positions.

4. Capacity Building and Policy Development: On the second day, SANWFA will lead a session on gender analysis tools, providing participants with practical strategies for addressing gender disparities. The workshop concludes with the development of a comprehensive Gender Action Plan, which serves as a guide for NGOs working in small-scale fisheries across South Africa.

Why This Workshop Matters

Small-scale fisheries contribute significantly to food security, livelihoods, and biodiversity conservation in South Africa. However, women remain underrepresented and face substantial barriers to participation and leadership. This workshop provides a platform to address these challenges through dialogue, gender-sensitive policy development, and capacity building.

By the end of the two-day workshop, participants are expected to create a comprehensive Gender Action Plan tailored to the realities of NGOs working in small-scale fisheries. This collaborative effort promotes more inclusive and sustainable fisheries management in South Africa, aligning with the goals of the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity Project under the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).