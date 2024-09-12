Commonwealth Leadership Contenders Advocate for Reparations

The three candidates vying to be the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth have voiced support for reparations related to slavery and colonialism. During a debate at Chatham House in London, the three candidates, from the Gambia, Ghana, and Lesotho, called for either financial reparations or “reparative justice.” According to Ghana’s foreign minister, Shirley Botchwey, financial reparations are good. She, however, stated that action would depend on the directive of Commonwealth leaders. Lesotho’s former trade minister, Joshua Setipa, advocated for reparative justice. He highlighted the Commonwealth’s history in addressing divisive issues like racism as proof it can seek reparative justice, too. Gambia’s foreign minister, Mamadou Tangara, also supported reparatory justice and suggested the Commonwealth could use its influence to facilitate dialogue. The Commonwealth heads of government will vote for the organization’s next secretary-general during their meeting in Samoa in October.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN