Colendi AI Introduces ColendiMind: Democratizing Access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Financial Services

Colendi AI, a leading innovator in financial technology, has officially launched ColendiMind, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to revolutionize the finance and banking sectors. Built on a combination of machine learning (ML) and large language models (LLM), ColendiMind provides banks and financial institutions with cutting-edge tools to enhance decision-making, customer experience, and loan performance, all while advancing the mission to democratize the access to AI in finance.

At a time when financial institutions are seeking smarter, more efficient solutions, ColendiMind steps in with a comprehensive suite of AI modules, including personalized credit scoring, fraud detection, customer segmentation, and automated customer service. These capabilities provide deeper insights, enabling institutions to optimize processes, reduce risk, and create customized financial services to their customers.

“As Colendi AI, our mission is to democratize access to AI in the finance and banking industry,” said Bülent Tekmen, Co-Founder and CEO of Colendi. “With ColendiMind, we’re equipping financial institutions with AI capabilities that empower them to make more informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance customer interactions. We are proud to be at the forefront of this shift and excited to see the impact on the future of finance.”

Supports multiple languages including English, French, Arabic and Turkish

The backbone of ColendiMind’s capabilities lies in its use of advanced language models, such as Qwen.2 and Llama3.1, for high-speed data processing and in-depth analysis. This enables ColendiMind to process and interpret vast amounts of data in real time, improving loan performance and fraud detection. Its robust localization features support multiple languages—including English, French, Arabic, and Turkish—making it an ideal solution for global financial institutions operating in diverse markets.

ColendiMind is built to integrate seamlessly with widely used cloud platforms like Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure, ensuring that it meets the high scalability and performance requirements of modern financial services. Adhering to SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) security standards, ColendiMind ensures that institutions can trust the platform with sensitive data.

“Harnessing AI to improve loan performance is a game-changer for financial institutions,” Tekmen continued. “ColendiMind allows banks and other financial service providers to leverage the power of AI in a secure, efficient, and scalable way.”

As Colendi AI continues to expand, the company is targeting new markets. After its success in Istanbul, Colendi AI plans to open a Middle East and Africa regional office in early 2025. This move aligns with its goal of making AI-driven solutions accessible globally, particularly in emerging markets, by offering localized services.

Founded in 2018, Colendi has rapidly evolved into one of the world’s fastest growing fintech companies, reaching over 18 million users across its multiple embedded partner platforms. With the launch of ColendiMind, Colendi now positions itself at the forefront of AI-driven fintech, continuing its mission to democratize access to finance.

Contact:

Aslı Caner

Chief Communications Officer

asli.caner@colendi.com

+90 532 443 9847

Website:

https://ColendiAI.com/

https://www.Colendi.com/

About Colendi AI

Colendi AI is a leading AI company specializing in financial technology solutions for banks and financial institutions. By leveraging ML and LLMs, Colendi AI empowers institutions to optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and improve decision-making in critical areas like credit scoring and fraud detection.

About Colendi

Colendi, based in Türkiye, is a global leader in embedded finance, offering innovative financial solutions to over 18 million users worldwide. Established in 2018, Colendi provides a wide range of services, including alternative credit scoring, personalized financial tools, and AI-driven insights.