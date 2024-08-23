CNBC Africa Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 as Media Partner

Global media outlet CNBC Africa has once again partnered with African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 as its official media partner. Taking place in Cape Town from November 4-8, this year’s conference will see a number of major announcements, deal-signings and industry updates. CNBC Africa will provide real-time coverage of the event, bringing the latest news and insights to a global audience.

CNBC Africa represents one of the world’s largest business news outlets, boasting a global audience of over 355 million people a month across various platforms. The media house offers a comprehensive portfolio with a suite of digital products and disseminates news and information to the global economy. As such, CNBC Africa’s partnership with AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 is poised to enhance the global reach of the event, which unites African governments and policymakers with global financiers and technology providers and represents the official deal-signing platform for the African energy sector.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECweek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Taking place under the theme, Energy Growth through an Enabling Environment, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 covers every segment of Africa’s energy value chain, including upstream exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and processing, and much more. Experts from across every level of the energy industry will lead discussions and deals, including in oil and gas, coal and mining, renewables and green hydrogen and more. Meanwhile though-leaders and innovators from the mining, power, finance, policy, technology, climate and infrastructure sectors will also spearhead discussions at this year’s expanded event.

As a media partner, CNBC Africa is well-positioned to ensure Africa’s energy message reaches a global audience. CNBC Africa’s live coverage of the event will not only showcase numerous deals and agreements set to be inked this November but will promote future engagement and investment during Africa’s biggest energy event. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, the media outlet will cover panel discussions, ministerial forums, presentations, networking events and investors summits. All major deals and announcements will be shared via CNBC Africa’s digital products.

“As a global business news outlet, CNBC Africa is a valuable partner for AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 in Cape Town. The event aims to provide a platform for African voices to both engage in and lead global energy dialogue. The partnership will only further this objective. By distributing news and information about the event, CNBC Africa will provide global stakeholders with critical information on AEW’s objectives and value for Africa and the world’s energy future. The African Energy Chamber is committed to making AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 a world-class event, and this partnership with CNBC Africa will only serve to enhance this trend,” states African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, CNBC Africa will be at the forefront of all discussions, capturing exciting news and developments that will be announced during the continent’s premier energy event. With a focus on networking and deals, this year’s edition will represent the biggest opportunity for securing newsworthy information about Africa’s energy future.

