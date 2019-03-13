Cloud-Based Platform Provides Access To The Largest Database On African Consumers

Fraym has built the largest database on African populations. And now, the company is launching a new platform that makes harnessing the power of their local-level data even easier. dataFraym is a tool that, for the first time, makes data accessible and actionable for markets across the continent. As an enterprise subscription service, dataFraym allows teams to zoom into over 50 countries at 1km^2 resolution and see what the population looks like.

Using advanced geospatial data and analytics, it is now possible to understand population characteristics in markets where data has been traditionally hard to access. Capable of displaying over 60 proprietary indicators, dataFraym delivers precise information about people in specific countries, cities, and regions. This valuable information can now be incorporated into business’s workflow.

Consider a scenario in which a bank wants to establish an agent banking network in areas where they do not currently have a presence. The ability to zoom in on, and surface, prospective communities that have concentrations of target, unbanked households would dramatically accelerate growth — dataFraym makes this is a reality. The ability to know what specific concentrations of consumers looks like in different areas is an unprecedented advantage.

Applications for dataFraym are vast and cross sectors. For example, consumer product companies are often looking to improve their performance in secondary markets. By integrating their historical data, they also can overlay sales performance with consumer hot spots to identify latent demand or optimize distribution networks. One user increased their sales by up to 5X by remapping territories based on dataFraym insights.

Features

dataFraym’s simple interface was designed for ease of use. The data available in each instance can be customized based on unique needs and areas of focus. The tool supports over 60 data layers for over 50 countries including; demographics, financial services, media consumption, consumer segments, spending by product category, mobile phone and internet access, health, and education.

Other functionality includes:

· Ability to build customized consumer profiles

· Map hot spots of target customers and groups

· Search by priority location

· Create reports on favorite locations

· Overlay points of interest

· Data at 1km2 resolution

· Quarterly sales report

· External data integration

Human-centric data is critical for answering strategic and operational questions like where to focus scarce go-to-market resources, how to optimize performance, and how to monitor results. By illuminating markets that have been challenging to enter, dataFraym is pioneering the way toward more successful outcomes for businesses and communities.

