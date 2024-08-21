Click, Learn, Grow: A Summer Adventure at Canon Photography Studio in KidZania Cairo

The Canon Academy Juniors programme (www.Canon-CNA.com) believes in teaching our youth to empower them and give them confidence by fostering a new hobby and developing their creative skills; The Canon Photography Studio at KidZania Cairo, open since April 2024, has welcomed over 7,300 visitors (3,200+ male, 4,000+ female aged 8-14), with its kiosk selling 5,500+ prints.

Imagine your child, eyes sparkling with curiosity, stepping into a world where they’re not just playing, but learning and creating. That’s the magic of Canon Photography Studio at KidZania Cairo where this summer, young minds can experience a unique opportunity to explore the world of photography.

It’s no secret that kids are natural-born explorers, always eager to discover new worlds. The Canon Photography Studio at KidZania Cairo offers them a unique opportunity to do just that, through the lens of a camera. This innovative space is more than just a play area; it’s a creative playground where young minds are nurtured and inspired.

Building upon the success of the Canon Academy Juniors programme, the studio is designed with 8-14-year-olds in mind and is equipped with state-of-the-art Canon technology, making complex photography concepts accessible and fun. From understanding the nuances of lighting and composition to mastering the art of capturing the perfect shot, children will embark on a thrilling journey of discovery.

Beyond fun, the Canon Photography Studio is a platform for skill development. Children are immersed in a real-world environment where they learn by doing. By handling professional equipment, experimenting with different settings, and facing creative challenges, they develop essential skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and attention to detail.

But it’s not just about technical skills. The Canon Photography Studio is also about fostering imagination and self-expression. Kids can experiment with different camera settings, experiment with angles, and let their creativity run wild. And when they’re done, they can proudly display their masterpieces, thanks to the Canon printer on-site.

Canon and KidZania Cairo have joined forces to create a unique learning experience. By combining Canon’s expertise in imaging technology with KidZania’s immersive environment, they’re providing children with a fantastic opportunity to explore their creativity and develop valuable skills.

While kids are busy unleashing their inner photographers, parents can relax knowing their children are engaged in a stimulating and educational activity. The Canon Photography Studio is designed to be a fun and safe space for kids to explore, while parents can enjoy the opportunity to capture memorable moments through the studio’s branded photo opportunities. The Canon kiosk offers a convenient way to purchase photos and souvenirs, with 5,500+ prints already sold, making it a win-win for everyone.

“We believe that fostering a love for photography at a young age is essential for nurturing creativity and innovation,” said B2C Business Unit Director, Rashad Ghani. “Our partnership with KidZania Cairo allows us to provide children with a hands-on experience that sparks their imagination and inspires them to explore the world through a lens.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Since its opening in April 2024, the Canon Photography Studio has welcomed over 7,300+ visitors, including a notable 3,200+ young male visitors aged 8-14 and 4,000+ female visitors from the same age group. It’s consistently ranked among the top attractions at KidZania Cairo, proving that kids are absolutely loving this opportunity to learn and play.

So, this summer, why not give your child the gift of creativity? Let them step into the shoes of a professional photographer, explore the world through a new lens, and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Canon Photography Studio at KidZania Cairo is more than just a visit; it’s an adventure that will ignite their imagination and spark a lifelong passion for photography.

Are you ready to unlock your child’s inner photographer? Join our Summer Camp at KidZania Cairo before it ends on September 12th.

