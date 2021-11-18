CKAY ‘Love Nwantiti’ Ft. ElGrandeToto Achieves The Rare Feat Of Surpassing 17 Million Youtube Views In 10 Days

On Monday morning 15 November, the official music video for the North African remix of CKay’s ‘love nwantiti” ft El Grande Toto’ surpassed 17 million views in just 10 days, trending #1 Worldwide. A rare feat achieved by only a handful of musicians and content creators on the platform. 

The milestone comes 3 months after the various remix versions of love nwantiti’ surpassed 20 million Shazams and the North African remix amassing over 3 million Shazams worldwide. Not many artists can brag about having the most Shazamed song in the world, but CKay is one of them. 

The Nigerian superstar’s track has stormed its way to #35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently #1 on official charts in 8 countries including France, Netherland, and Switzerland, and has reached Top 5 in Canada, Australia, UK, Germany and more. 

The video also comes in time with the star’s nods for Best African Act at the MOBO Awards and Most Promising Act at the AFRIMA’s respectively.

VOTE MOBO: https://voting.mobo.com/

VOTE AFRIMA’s: https://afrima.org/

