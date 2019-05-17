CISO Africa Cape Town 2019 is a peer-led conference for IT security, fraud and risk professionals. Showcasing pragmatic IT leaders’ strategies to mitigate threats, CISO Africa delivers high-level interactive discussions on the latest approaches and tactics to allay the bombardment of cyber-attacks and employ effective IT security management.

From international keynote presentations, industry-diverse panels, private lunches and closed discussion groups, delegates will be giving the opportunity to discuss common cyber security concerns, learn about new innovative technologies, and gain a more holistic view of the leadership role of the modern Chief Information Security Officer.

Key topics to be discussed at CISO Africa 2019

The Role of the CISO: How should the role of the CISO relate to the CIO and the rest of the board? What will the role of the CISO look like in five or ten years’ time?

AI & Automated Security: Can AI not only identify threats, but also remediate and pre-empt them? Can we build self-learning systems that can ward off all threats? Can AI be used for authentication and access control?

Cloud Security: What are the risks and benefits to migrating to the cloud? Can the cloud improve IT security management? Are you open to using third parties, and do you have a risk management strategy in place?

Blockchain: Can the use of distributed ledgers mitigate threats? Are there limitations of blockchain, and what would be the reality if it were to be adopted globally?

Digital Transformation Security: Are we opening ourselves up to increased threats? How are we protecting ourselves against cyber-savvy criminals?

Balancing Risk with Investment: How much of your IT budget should go towards security? Is there a ceiling to how much investment should be made?

Regulations & Compliance: What are the customer/business challenges for ensuring data security (the integrity of data) and data privacy (control of data)?