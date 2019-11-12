CIEHC 2020 Will Commence In February. Don’t Miss Central Africa’s Largest Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition

The Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo and AME Trade Ltd are proud to officially announce the 4th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on Hydrocarbons in Congo, CIEHC 2020, to be held from February 19th to February 21st, 2020 at the Kintélé Brazzaville International Conference Centre in Congo.



CIEHC is the meeting place of the Congolese hydrocarbon industry with the Government to share and discuss the future of the national oil and gas industry. The theme of CIEHC 2020 is the “Creation of a local value chain and use of hydrocarbon resources as a catalyst for socio-economic development, economic diversification and integration in the region”



Jean-Marc THYSTERE TCHICAYA, Minister of Hydrocarbons, invites oil and gas stakeholders to participate in CIEHC 2020, “this international event, which has already taken place in the annals of the oil and gas sector in the Republic of Congo, is established today as one of the most important meeting platforms for the hydrocarbon industry in the Gulf of Guinea area.”



Thanks to numerous projects and new petroleum codes, the Republic of Congo has become the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. The Congolese government is now making a point of using its hydrocarbon resources as a catalyst for socio-economic development, economic diversification and integration in the region.



With more than 700 participants welcomed at the last edition, CIEHC is undoubtedly the largest gathering of professionals in the oil and gas industry in Central Africa. The conference brings together policymakers from Congo’s oil and gas industry: 76% of the 3rd Edition of CIEHC participants were in senior management and exercised decision-making powers. During the 3 days of exhibition, participants will also have the unique opportunity to highlight their projects and services to key players in the oil and gas industry in Congo.

