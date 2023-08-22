Chinese President Xi Jinping has Landed in SA to Embark on a Three-day Visit

He was received by President Cyril Ramaphosa, a procession of SA National Defence Force soldiers and local cultural performers upon his arrival close to midnight on Monday. For Xi, this is his first in-person summit of the Brics grouping since the Covid-19 pandemic and it has been widely reported as only his second trip out of China this year. This speaks to the importance of the meeting that will discuss the expansion of the bloc, which includes Brazil, India, Russia, China and SA, the reform of global financial institutions and the just energy transition.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE