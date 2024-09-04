China Targets Africa for Green Tech Exports as Western Restrictions Loom

China is set to urge African leaders to purchase more of its green technology, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels, as Western nations mull restrictions on its exportation of these products. In return, China will provide these countries with more loans and investments. This proposal will be a key focus at the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, where 50 African nations will gather. Despite China’s push, African leaders are expected to demand updates on unfulfilled commitments, including a 2021 pledge to buy $300 billion of African goods and progress on incomplete infrastructure projects. However, China’s focus is moving away from large-scale infrastructure investments to green tech. As a result, its top priority is to find a market for its advanced and green technologies. It has already begun adjusting its loan terms to reflect this reality.



SOURCE: REUTERS

