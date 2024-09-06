China has Inked Several Green Infrastructure Deals with African Countries

President Xi Jinping said his country will provide more than $50 billion in financial support to Africa over the next three years. This is up from a $40 billion commitment made at the last FOCAC held in Dakar, Senegal in 2021 but down from the $60 billion committed in 2018, the last time it was held in Beijing. Nigeria’s government signed an agreement with China’s Mutual Commitment Group to assemble electric tricycles in Nigeria. The firm will also establish a training and testing center in Nigeria for solar and other renewable energy technologies. China and South Africa also announced plans to expand cooperation in renewable energy, energy storage, transmission and distribution. Beijing also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zambia and Tanzania to modernize the Tazara railway which runs from central Zambia and terminates at the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

SEMAFOR