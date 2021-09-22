China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. They must also leave South Kivu province, according to Wu Peng, the director-general of the department of African Affairs at China’s foreign ministry. Felix Tshisekedi, the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has called for a review of mining contracts signed with China in 2008 by his predecessor, saying he wanted to get fairer deals. A statement after a cabinet meeting on Friday said Tshisekedi called for the “technical and financial details of Sino-Congolese contracts” at the next meeting. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations.SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA