Chevron, SNEPCo, NNPC and NAPIMS Amongst Organisations to Speak at WAIPEC

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has announced the first set of speakers to feature on the programme at the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2018 (WAIPEC), a two day major platform for the oil and gas industry, taking place next month 7-8th February at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Industry leaders and expert speakers have been drawn from key stakeholders involved in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria to lead discussions and provide invaluable insight at WAIPEC 2018. These include:

Roland Ewubare , GGM, NAPIMS

, GGM, NAPIMS Egbert Faibille Jnr , Ag. CEO, Petroleum Commission, Ghana

, Ag. CEO, Petroleum Commission, Ghana Austin Ojunekwu Avuru , Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT

, Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT Bayo Ojulari , Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo)

, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Gbite Adenji , Senior Technical Advisor on Upstream & Gas to Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

, Senior Technical Advisor on Upstream & Gas to Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote , Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Jeffrey Ewing, Managing Director, Chevron

Managing Director, Chevron Maikanti Baru, GMD, NNPC

WAIPEC’s first class conference programme will lead on ‘New ventures in West Africa; driving oil and gas production through innovative strategies.’ Content will focus on unlocking strategic value, leveraging innovation, best practices and technology that will grow West Africa’s energy industry, through a series of plenary and industry panel sessions and topical presentations.

Alongside the conference, the international exhibition, which is free to attend to qualifying individuals, is attracting an increasing number of specialised companies including; The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron, Lee Engineering, Nestoil, Equatorial Guinea, PetroSa and OiLSERV.

Exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services include many international and regional energy companies, service providers, and oil companies. A full list of participating companies can be found at www.waipec.com along with further programme information and details of how to register to attend.