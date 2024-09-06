Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe Cheng Yan Attends the Open House Event Themed on “Perceive China, Empower Education”

On August 30, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe hosted an Open House event themed on “Perceive China, Empower Education”. Mr. Cheng Yan Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, officials of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, the co-director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe (CIUZ) and the principal of China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School addressed the event. Madam Lyu Renhong, wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, teachers of CIUZ, guests from universities, polytechnics and high schools, attendees of the short-term training programs in China and representatives of Chinese government scholarship recipients also attended.

In his remark, Mr. Cheng Yan pointed out that China and Zimbabwe have enjoyed fruitful educational cooperation in the past years with increasingly dynamic exchange between universities and more and more Zimbabwean students going to China for degrees education and short-term training. Highly commending the achievements made by CIUZ in Zimbabwe, he hoped that both sids would take H.E. President Mnangagwa’s state visit to China and the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral educational cooperation. He also stressed that the Chinese side will continue to support Zimbabwe in realizing its development vision.

During the event, the Embassy presented the government scholarship recipients with admission letters. The guests toured the photo exhibition on China-Zimbabwe cooperation and enjoyed a video on education cooperation between the two countries followed by delightful songs and dances performed by teachers of CIUZ.

