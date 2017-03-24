Digital Transformation and Skills Development

Technology exceedingly changes the norms of carrying out activities in the workplace. Technology combined with a strong culture of innovation can foster an organisation’s pace at producing functional and sustainable products and services. Technology can also allow for convenience, reliability and a low cost of doing high-volume business.

For technology and innovation to generate returns, businesses need talented people with relevant skills and ambition. Africa has realised immense potential in innovation, and because of this, businesses need to continuously challenge themselves to define their edge in the competitive world.

Africa has advanced itself masterfully in mobile banking and renewable energy. Mobile banking as a tool for access and convenience has brought many remote communities into the banking system. This has also been made easy by the growing access to affordable credit and payment, an instrument that has elevated entrepreneurial opportunities.

According to recent survey results conducted by Dell in partnership with Microsoft, more than 95% of South African companies rely on the use of mobile devices within the office place. Finding further that the devices are used 91% for email messaging, 88% for internet browsing and 38% for office suites. Client Solutions Lead of Dell Southern and Central Africa, Chris Buchanan, said “IT departments need to provide employees with a balance between productivity, security, power and portability in order to be able to work efficiently when away from the office.”

The survey points out that many businesses are aware of the returns of digital transformation implemented in the workplace to adopt a high performing workforce, however, there is a lagging from fear of taking risks and exploring new dimensions in digital transformation.

Although the rise in digital innovation is exceeding and generating progress and transformation, just as the extraction of resources parable; it is limited as it cannot generate sustainable wealth on its own. Considering the 2015 Africa in Focus report; the number of people in Africa living on less than US$1.25 a day has continued to grow despite the 5% average growth over the past 20 years. This is cause for concern. The concern is that without proper planning we could see a recurrence of the resource boom that once offered so much, but ended up delivering uneven and unequal benefits that caused chaos in society. Because wealth remains concentrated amongst few hands, the benefits of the digital boom miss the mass population and this calls for sufficiently diversified economies and the development of adequate infrastructure.

To tackle the concern, PwC (Pricewater Coopers) experts and analysts surveying CEO’s operating worldwide found that digital transformation plays a crucial role in connecting and empowering citizens and creating opportunities for innovation and growth. The analysts found five key foundations for a ‘smart development’ that looks at the broader ‘ecosystem’ by creating an environment that allows all kinds of business to thrive, so the wealth is evenly distributed and the population is entirely benefited. The PwC 2015 Africa Business Agenda listed the following foundations:

Stability and trust is required in attracting a broader and more sustained investment which is needed to build infrastructure and create a more diversified economy.

Secondly, there needs to be a plan for the influx into cities, planning for housing, infrastructure, food and amenities, to accommodate the population coming into the city.

As technology becomes more affordable and easy to use, Africa has an opportunity to take advantage of the latest developments, such as optic fibre and 4G telecommunications.

Africa as a continent with an abundance in resources, should be putting agriculture at the forefront of development.

Businesses should play a stronger role in education, as this remains a challenge because presiding governments can only do so much in educating, training and developing people who are making their way into the workforce.

Beyond any business’s own workforce needs, they need to offer training and short-term work opportunities for the young and unemployed people so they can use the gained experience to seek longer-term employment, set up their own enterprises, and contribute to the required high performing workforce.