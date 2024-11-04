Changing the Narrative: Africa’s Fight Against Harmful Stereotypes

International media often portrays Africa through a narrow lens, focusing on corruption, poverty, and violence, which reinforces harmful stereotypes and misrepresents the continent’s diverse realities, according to Abimbola Ogundairo, the advocacy lead for Africa No Filter. A study by the NGO and Africa Practice shows this skewed image elevates perceived risks, leading to higher borrowing costs and dampening investment prospects for African nations. Some African countries are actively working to combat the negative stereotypes. For instance, Rwanda has successfully attracted investors and tourists to the country with its football tourism campaign Visit Rwanda. Similarly, Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood, is making strides in revamping the continent’s image by telling authentic African stories. Nevertheless, Ogundairo believes there is more to be done and calls for greater collaboration among local and international journalists, urging them to rethink how they tell their stories. Furthermore, she charged African leaders with demanding accountability for how their countries are portrayed.



SOURCE: DW