Change of British High Commissioner to Cameroon: Matt Woods

Mr Matt Woods has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon and His Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
He will succeed Mr Barry Lowen, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Woods will take up his appointment during September 2024.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Matthew David Woods
Year
Role
2019 to 2024
Madrid, Head of Political Team
2016 to 2019
EU Delegation to Haiti, Head of Political, Press and Information Section and Chargé d’Affaires
2013 to 2016
Rio de Janeiro, Deputy Consul General
2009 to 2012
Addis Ababa, Second Secretary Political
2007 to 2009
FCO, Roles in Consular and Europe Directorates
2002 to 2007
Roles at Deloitte Consulting, the Home Office, French Civil Service and the OECD
