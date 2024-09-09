Change of British High Commissioner to Cameroon: Matt Woods

Mr Matt Woods has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon and His Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

He will succeed Mr Barry Lowen, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Woods will take up his appointment during September 2024.

Curriculum vitae  

Full name: Matthew David Woods

Year
Role

2019 to 2024 
Madrid, Head of Political Team

2016 to 2019
 EU Delegation to Haiti, Head of Political, Press and Information Section and Chargé d’Affaires

2013 to 2016 
Rio de Janeiro, Deputy Consul General 

2009 to 2012 
Addis Ababa, Second Secretary Political

2007 to 2009 
FCO, Roles in Consular and Europe Directorates

2002 to 2007 
Roles at Deloitte Consulting, the Home Office, French Civil Service and the OECD

