Chad’s Transitional Government has Signed a Peace Deal with Rebel Groups

In a statement, Qatar confirmed it has hosted negotiations over the past five months ahead of a broader national reconciliation dialogue, which is expected to take place later this month. “This agreement paves the way for the start of the national, inclusive, and sovereign dialogue in Chad in the capital, N’Djamena, which aims to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation,” said Qatar’s foreign ministry. Among the attendees were the negotiating delegation of the transitional government in Chad, representatives of opposition groups and the African Union as well as a few international bodies, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry. However, main rebel group Front for Change and Concord (FACT) rejected the Doha agreement on Sunday. It said in a statement posted on Twitter that the rejection “follows the failure to take our demands into consideration”.

