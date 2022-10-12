Chad’s Prime Minister Resigns to Pave the Way for a New Government

Albert Pahimi Padacke’s resignation was announced by the presidency on Tuesday, after the Central African country pushed back elections by two years. Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power following his father’s death. The military council, led by Deby, was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month, the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024. Deby was sworn in on Monday as president and is expected to appoint a new premier. Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of former President Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in 2021. Hundreds of rebel groups met in Doha for talks this year at the request of the Qatari government. The talks dragged on for months due to bickering between the groups who at some point accused the government of insincerity, but they paved the way for negotiations to be held in Chad next year.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA