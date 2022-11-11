Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

The two leaders of the main political opposition movements in Chad, Succès Masra and Max Loalngar have gone into hiding for their safety, three weeks after a bloody demonstration by their movements. They both told the AFP on Wednesday that the repression continued with arrests and “deportations” and “extra-judicial executions”.

Mr. Masra, president of the Transformers party, assured AFP by telephone that he had to “cross” the land border illegally to “another country” because he was wanted by “the presidential guard”. Mr. Loalngar, coordinator and spokesman of the main opposition platform Wakit Tamma, said he “went underground somewhere in the country” to avoid arrest.

SOURCE: Africa News