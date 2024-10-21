Central African Republic: Council Extends the Mandate of the European Union (EU) Advisory Mission for Two Years

The Council today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the EU advisory mission in the Central African Republic (EUAM RCA) for a further two years, until 7 August 2026, with a budget allocation of over €24 million for this period.

EUAM RCA was established in December 2019 with the objective of supporting the reform of the internal security forces to enable the Central African Republic authorities to mitigate security challenges in the country, thus improving the security situation of the population, contributing to the development of the country and achieving sustainable peace. The mission supports the functioning of coherent and accountable security providers, under full national ownership.

