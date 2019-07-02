Celebrities Join Engen On Epic Road Trip To Vodacom Durban July This Weekend

Powering economic development through strategic sponsorships and investments

Engen is passionate about creating a better South Africa through a holistic approach to investment. On its journey to boost the local economy of KwaZulu-Natal, the brand recently announced a three-year partnership with Africa’s greatest horse racing event, the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), as its official fuel partner.

Voted South Africa’s ‘Coolest Petroleum Brand’ for the past 10 years in the Sunday Times Generation Next survey and South Africa’s ‘Favourite Petrol Station’ for 9 consecutive years in the Sunday Times Top Brand Survey, the sponsorship of the VDJ provides Engen with a platform to actively engage with their customers and stakeholders, while supporting an iconic KZN event.

The 2019 VDJ takes place on Saturday, 06 July at Greyville Racecourse.

“It is important for us to continuously find exciting, innovative spaces where we can interact with our customers and stakeholders and offer them value-adding experiences,” says Bulela Mkandawire, Engen Brand and Sponsorship Manager.



Going beyond sponsorship



Adds Mkandawire: “The Vodacom Durban July contributes significantly to the local economy of Durban and we are pleased to have the opportunity to be part of this esteemed platform and support further economic activity in the province.”

Engen will also be hosting some of its key stakeholders and business partners in the region at the event, including Neville Matjie, CEO of Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal.

Engen continues to support KZN

The coastal province is integral to Engen’s sustainable business strategy as it is home to a number of its key assets, including the Engen Refinery, a crucial component in ensuring South Africa’s fuel needs are met.

At its regional office in Westville, as well as at its Refinery and Lubricants Oil Blend Plant in Island View, Engen continuously invests in skills development and graduate training programmes in order to strengthen job creation and retention within a complex industry and amidst a tough economic climate.



With Engen having the largest service station footprint in South Africa, the brand also continues to build on its supplier network within the province, with a particular focus on the integration of small businesses into its procurement supply chain through various supplier development initiatives.



“In our commitment to sustainable development, we consistently and openly address the needs and expectations of our stakeholders to shape our business strategy and drive our socio-economic improvement agenda,” adds Mkandawire.



“At Engen, we are cognisant of the fact that the private sector must do its part to help government address and overcome the economic challenges we face as a country. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to stepping up and continuously invest in the communities in which we do business,” concludes Mkandawire.